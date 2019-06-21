Short Interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Decreases By 10.7%

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcato Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 980,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 751,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,084. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.16. Diversified Restaurant has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

