Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Drops By 9.7%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,643,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 2,927,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEQP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 164.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $835.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

