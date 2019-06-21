Short Interest in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Decreases By 8.1%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 571,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,034,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,466,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 52,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.57. Corporacion America Airports has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.