Short Interest in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Increases By 8.9%

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 1,381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $66,834.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,038,369. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 36.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.91.

COR traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

