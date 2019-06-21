Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Rises By 15.4%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 137,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $95.99.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

