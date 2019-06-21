Short Interest in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Expands By 7.7%

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 2,117,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 10,347.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 188,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,667. Celestica has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $851.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

