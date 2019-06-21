Short Interest in Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) Drops By 5.8%

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

CARV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.