Short Interest in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Rises By 11.4%

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,551,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 4,983,800 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America lowered BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group set a $68.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

BWXT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 868,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

