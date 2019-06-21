Short Interest in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Drops By 7.9%

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 763,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $420.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

