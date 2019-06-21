Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,498.83 ($19.58).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.14) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $413.00 million and a PE ratio of 27.19.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

