Shivom Achieves Market Cap of $573,612.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $573,612.00 and approximately $7,952.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.40 or 0.07318321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00013834 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,246,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

