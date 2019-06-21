Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 748 ($9.77) to GBX 742 ($9.70) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 892.11 ($11.66).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 818.50 ($10.70) on Monday. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 808.50 ($10.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 948 ($12.39). The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

