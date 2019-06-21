ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

