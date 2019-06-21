Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $128.63

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.63 and traded as high as $136.40. Serica Energy shares last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 259,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $356.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.