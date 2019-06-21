Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 247,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 84,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.21 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

