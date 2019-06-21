Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,575,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 2,293,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,889.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 452,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.