Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.62 ($36.76).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €24.38 ($28.35) on Monday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.65 ($26.34) and a one year high of €44.00 ($51.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

