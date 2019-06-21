RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.65. RYB Education shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,299 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RYB Education from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.69 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $7.15 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RYB Education Inc – will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYB. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in RYB Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Yiheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in RYB Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,050,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RYB Education by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in RYB Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RYB Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

