Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 137000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

