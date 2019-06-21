Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) a $5.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE:AHT opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market cap of $341.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.87 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,006,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 544,053 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

