Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

RBKB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

