ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 7,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,270. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

