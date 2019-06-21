Request Network (REQ) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Request Network has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request Network token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Huobi, Liqui and WazirX. In the last seven days, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00380853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.02204680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request Network is request.network . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, GOPAX, Binance, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Koinex, Ethfinex, COSS, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.