Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $83.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.00. Repligen has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,762 shares of company stock valued at $813,446 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,841,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 9.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,082,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 950,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 733,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 543,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.