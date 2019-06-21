REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of REMYY opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.34. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

