Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0002

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Relex has a market cap of $327,786.00 and approximately $1,531.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Relex has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00369528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.02145157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00137711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,864,362,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

