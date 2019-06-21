Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Re/Max from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Re/Max and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Re/Max from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $568.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.19. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 70.42% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Re/Max news, Director Gail A. Liniger bought 45,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,038.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,038.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Liniger bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,881.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 446,380 shares of company stock worth $13,990,354. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Re/Max by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Re/Max by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Re/Max (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.