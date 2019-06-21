Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Receives $208.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.62.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Raytheon stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,043. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Raytheon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,477,000 after purchasing an additional 212,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

