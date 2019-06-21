Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Stantec (TSE:STN)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.78.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$32.33 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$29.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.04. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$904.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$892.80 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.408507 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.78%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

