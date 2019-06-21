QUINADS (QUIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $30,581.00 and approximately $1,388.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00557919 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00059527 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001397 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,118,923 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

