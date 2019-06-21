QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.61. QuickLogic shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 13,853 shares traded.

QUIK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 101.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 475,220 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 592,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 362,768 shares during the last quarter. Intel Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in QuickLogic by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

