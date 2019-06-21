QuarkChain Market Capitalization Achieves $40.63 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $40.63 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.09 or 0.07405231 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009681 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014028 BTC.

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

