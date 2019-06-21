Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.33

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$5.33 ($3.78) and last traded at A$5.43 ($3.85), with a volume of 21347536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$5.52 ($3.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (ASX:QAN)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.