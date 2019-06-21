PutinCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $222.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $291,795.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00065837 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00197441 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005787 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008064 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00121889 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005539 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 734,359,428 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

