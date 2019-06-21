ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.98

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and traded as low as $34.74. ProShares RAFI Long/Short shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 588 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 1,243.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.21% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

