ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.44

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and traded as low as $65.34. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF shares last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 3,805 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.