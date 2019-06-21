Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.34. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 2,743 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5,065.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 608,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 596,399 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

