Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.94.

PINS opened at $27.54 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Pinterest

There is no company description available for Pinterest Inc

