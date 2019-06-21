PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $100.06. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $100.06, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) by 601.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,660 shares during the period. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund accounts for approximately 5.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 14.42% of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund worth $33,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

