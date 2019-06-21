PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $101.68. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $101.68, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

