Pillar Price Hits $0.0299 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $1,248.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00374965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.02279760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00141408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

