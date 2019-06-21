PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 517,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 223,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,626. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

