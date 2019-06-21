PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PENG has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $304,747.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00374965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.02279760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00141408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000646 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,004,546,855 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,388,395 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.