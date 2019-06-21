ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,659 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

