Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in May

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,823,600 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 1,581,100 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

OXM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. 240,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

