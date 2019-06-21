Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.10.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.26% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

