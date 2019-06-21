On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

OTB has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 473.40 ($6.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The stock has a market cap of $620.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Elaine O’Donnell purchased 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.13 ($13,004.22).

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

