Nxt Hits Market Cap of $38.82 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinEgg, Upbit and C-CEX. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $38.82 million and $1.25 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035349 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010980 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00036922 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

