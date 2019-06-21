Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $9.07. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 1,543 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

