NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.00. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 7,277 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

